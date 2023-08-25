Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 34,547 shares.The stock last traded at $29.05 and had previously closed at $29.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLTE

Belite Bio Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $280,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.