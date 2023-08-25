Beta Finance Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $52.03 million and $1.75 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

