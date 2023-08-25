Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 590 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $16,773.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of HMN opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
