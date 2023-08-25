Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 590 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $16,773.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HMN opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,062,000 after buying an additional 646,999 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

