BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,150

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,150 ($27.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.72) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.49) to GBX 2,715 ($34.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.98) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.90) to GBX 2,300 ($29.34) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,480 ($31.64) to GBX 2,320 ($29.60) in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,276.43 ($29.04).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,197 ($28.03) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,337.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,420.03. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,028 ($25.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The company has a market cap of £111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.64, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

