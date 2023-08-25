BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) vs. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Head-To-Head Contrast

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioNexus Gene Lab and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardant Health 0 1 12 0 2.92

Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $56.87, suggesting a potential upside of 51.08%. Given Guardant Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -99.62% -427.89% -30.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Guardant Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $449.54 million 9.85 -$654.59 million ($4.91) -7.67

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guardant Health beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers. It also offers Shield Test; Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Smart Liquid Biopsy Platform; and Guardant Galaxy, a suite of advanced analytical technologies to enhance the performance and clinical utility of cancer tests. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to study the correlation between molecular cancer biomarkers and patient response to immunotherapy treatment across various types of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

