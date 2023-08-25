BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.18. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $188.99.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioNTech from $181.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

