BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Price Performance

BIOYF opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

