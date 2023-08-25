BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BioSyent Price Performance
BIOYF opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.22.
About BioSyent
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioSyent
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Mortgage Companies To Watch On Rising Home Sales
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Tailwinds That Will Soon Have Super Micro Computer At New Highs
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.