Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,029 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.