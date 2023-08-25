Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

