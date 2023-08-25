Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,920 shares of company stock valued at $25,196,062 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.0 %

BAH opened at $114.80 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

