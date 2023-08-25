Brokerages Set ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Target Price at $341.50

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.50.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get ASM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASMIY

ASM International Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $459.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.70. ASM International has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $501.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.78 and its 200-day moving average is $400.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $728.42 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 23.88%.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.