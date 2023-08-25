Brokerages Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $13.60

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get CareDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CareDx

CareDx Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

CDNA opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $336,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CareDx by 127.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in CareDx by 309.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.