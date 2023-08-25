Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Target Price at $9.56

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

FSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Fisker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fisker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker Stock Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSR opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Fisker has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative net margin of 39,127.70% and a negative return on equity of 109.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.