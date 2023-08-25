Brokerages Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $245.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $58,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

