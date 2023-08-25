Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $181.17

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

