Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $17.73

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

TIGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

TIGO stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

