Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Target Price at $61.80

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,807. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Progress Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.92. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

