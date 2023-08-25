Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Target Price at $22.42

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.42.

Several analysts have commented on STWD shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starwood Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,300,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.