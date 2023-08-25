Brokerages Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Target Price at $145.43

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.43.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

THG opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,800,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

