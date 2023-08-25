Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $18.90

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.4% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 76,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,852,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

