Brokers Offer Predictions for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

