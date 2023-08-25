Brokers Set Expectations for Invesque Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Invesque in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Invesque’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Stock Down 8.2 %

Invesque stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.08. Invesque has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.