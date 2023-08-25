Brokers Set Expectations for Perrigo Company plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perrigo in a report released on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 0.80. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $41.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.52%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. CWM LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 434.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

