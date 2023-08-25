Brokers Set Expectations for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

MTW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Manitowoc Price Performance

MTW stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $540.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

