Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

