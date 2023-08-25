Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Up 12.5%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 133,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 174,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cabral Gold Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

