Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

CDNS stock opened at $228.04 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock worth $17,745,716. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

