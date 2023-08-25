Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $79.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Calix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Calix

Insider Transactions at Calix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Calix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 53.2% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Calix by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.54. Calix has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

(Get Free Report

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.