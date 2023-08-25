Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HT opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $251.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

