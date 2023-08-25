Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
NYSE HT opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $251.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hersha Hospitality Trust
About Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hersha Hospitality Trust
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Telecom Stocks Ringing Upside From Analysts
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 3 Homebuilders Have Robust Cash Flow To Drive Their Rallies
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Monster Beverage: Does It Have An Energetic Path Forward?
Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.