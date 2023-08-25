Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

