Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

