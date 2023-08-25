Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 3,918 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXDT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NXDT opened at 9.83 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 9.14 and a 12 month high of 16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 12,500 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 11.78 per share, with a total value of 147,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

