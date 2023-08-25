Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $206,000 Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AFC Gamma by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFCG opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $264.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 107.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

