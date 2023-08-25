Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $289,000 Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 168,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $67.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

