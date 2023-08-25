Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $327,000 Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.95%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.63%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

