Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.33.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.2155 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.57%.

IVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

