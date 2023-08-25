Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Franklin Street Properties worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,273,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 405,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 567,314 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,047 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 611,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSP shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FSP opened at $1.88 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Street Properties

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 19,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $35,271.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,064,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,417.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,346. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

