Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in LTC Properties by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.94.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Insider Activity

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

