Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 28.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 145,436 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 441,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

