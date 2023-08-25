Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of CTO Realty Growth worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 501,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.