Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 85.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $344,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in RPT Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RPT stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $833.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

