Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after buying an additional 1,299,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,312,000 after purchasing an additional 652,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 112,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,102,000.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

