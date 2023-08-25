Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 3,933 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CLDT opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $444.14 million, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

