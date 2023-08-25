Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

