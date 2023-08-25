Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0896 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDPYF opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.