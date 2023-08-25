Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 134,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 248,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Canadian Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Price Performance

About Canadian Gold

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$38.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.