Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 230.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.13 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

