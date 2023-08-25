Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

