Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.04). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of C$264.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.27 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWB. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.17.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.33. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$29.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

