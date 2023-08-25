CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $21.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,973,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 302,391 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after buying an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

